60% of George Town South candidates show up at forum

Three of five candidates seeking election in George Town South took the stage in last night’s chamber forum, where independents Paul Hurlston, Catherine Tyson, and Alric Lindsay gave their take on a range of issues.

“I walk through the city and it’s a disgrace,” said Mr. Hurlston, who suggested a fresh coat of paint would be a good first step in revitalising the capital.

“It doesn’t mean that it takes a million dollars to do it, but it’s a small thing that those buildings in George Town could easily do,” said Mr. Hurlston.

“Sidewalks are a necessity,” said Ms. Tyson, when asked about road safety. “If we are not going to put limits on how many vehicles are per family or whatever, we might need to think of rerouting our traffic.”

“The government is not really sincere, they publicly say something and then privately cower,” said Mr. Lindsay, fresh off beating a challenge to his eligibility.

He took government to task for its seemingly contradictory stance on LGBT issues like the Leonardo Raznovich case.

“The government of the day publicly stated that marriage is between a man and a woman, but of course they didn’t fight the final outcome,” said Mr. Lindsay.

CDP candidate Mike Adam and the progressives’ Barbara Connolly were absent for the forum. Mr. Adam told Cayman 27 he had already committed to an event in Prospect with fellow CDP candidates, and Ms. Connolly cited a family issue which prevented her attendance.

