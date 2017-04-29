C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News Politics

60% of George Town South candidates show up at forum

April 28, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Three of five candidates seeking election in George Town South took the stage in last night’s chamber forum, where independents Paul Hurlston, Catherine Tyson, and Alric Lindsay gave their take on a range of issues.

“I walk through the city and it’s a disgrace,” said Mr. Hurlston, who suggested a fresh coat of paint would be a good first step in revitalising the capital.

“It doesn’t mean that it takes a million dollars to do it, but it’s a small thing that those buildings in George Town could easily do,” said Mr. Hurlston.

“Sidewalks are a necessity,” said Ms. Tyson, when asked about road safety. “If we are not going to put limits on how many vehicles are per family or whatever, we might need to think of rerouting our traffic.”

“The government is not really sincere, they publicly say something and then privately cower,” said Mr. Lindsay, fresh off beating a challenge to his eligibility.

He took government to task for its seemingly contradictory stance on LGBT issues like the Leonardo Raznovich case.

“The government of the day publicly stated that marriage is between a man and a woman, but of course they didn’t fight the final outcome,” said Mr. Lindsay.

CDP candidate Mike Adam and the progressives’ Barbara Connolly were absent for the forum. Mr. Adam told Cayman 27 he had already committed to an event in Prospect with fellow CDP candidates, and Ms. Connolly cited a family issue which prevented her attendance.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: