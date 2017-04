A new approach to protecting our children from sexual predators debuts in the Cayman Islands.

The multi-agency safeguarding hub, or MASH unit, brings police, the Department of Children and Family services, and the HSA under one roof to better coordinate resources.

Two MASH representatives, Inspector Kevin Ashworth of police and Tiffany Myles of DCFS joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo for a discussion.

