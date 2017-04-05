C3 Pure Fibre
Alden defends Red Bay choice

April 4, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Premier Alden McLaughlin said he’s confident in his choice to run as a candidate for Red Bay.

The Premier said his decision to run in that constituency came about because he’s lived in Prospect for the last 30 years and he believes experience gives him a leg up on his opponents.

“Some of them have been off the island for extended periods of time I have lived in Prospect for the last 25 years of my life. I have been a representative consistently for 16 and a half years. I’m actually running in the electoral district of Red Bay but a big part of the electoral district of Red Bay is Prospect the people of this community know and appreciate that I understand what the issues are,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

Frank Mcfield and Denniston Tibbetts are the other candidates for Red Bay.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

