C3 Pure Fibre
Elections
Election News News

All 63 candidates declare interests

April 3, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

All 63 candidates vying for seats in the 24 May General Elections have filed with the Legislative Assembly’s Register of Interest, according to documents at the LA. 

All candidates are required to file. 

Out of the 63 candidates, 27 said they have no assets to declare that could be considered a conflict of interest with holding public office, including Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer and Community Affairs Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: