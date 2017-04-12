Angling: Kirk Fishing Slam

There were 37 registered boats in total at this weekend’s Kirk Fishing Slam, with the heaviest cumulative catch claiming first.

‘Business Trip’ as they brought in 117.7 pounds to claim top prize, while second place went to ‘Nuttin Honey’ as they brought in 77.8 pounds.

Third place went to ‘Fish-a-holic’, they reeled in 65.7 pounds.

Heaviest angler, junior angler and heaviest single dolphin will be awarded tonight from 6-8pm at the George Town Yacht Club.

