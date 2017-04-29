Anthony Eden called out by challenger for skipping Savannah forum

Six-term representative and independent candidate for Savannah Anthony Eden is taking some heat for skipping out on a chamber candidates forum.

In a social media post, independent Kent McTaggart put Mr. Eden on blast for refusing to take the stage with himself and Progressives candidate Heather Bodden last Thursday (20 April).

Mr. McTaggart told Cayman 27 the voters of Savannah deserve to evaluate their three candidates side-by-side.

“It’s a bit disrespectful to the nation in general,” said Mr. McTaggart.”

At the end of the day. Mr. Tony has stepped away from the parties, we don’t know Tony away from the parties really, as far as what he stands on, his platform – other than his religious platform which I have no issue with – but as far as how are we going to move the country forward.”

Mr. McTaggart is challenging Mr. Eden to a debate or Q&A session with all the Savannah candidates before the election.

Mr. Eden indicated he would not participate.

“After almost 25 years of service to the district of Bodden Town and the Cayman Islands, there is not much more I can tell them about myself,” Mr. Eden told Cayman 27 in a text message.

