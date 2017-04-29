C3 Pure Fibre
Anthony Eden called out by challenger for skipping Savannah forum

April 28, 2017
Joe Avary
Six-term representative and independent candidate for Savannah Anthony Eden is taking some heat for skipping out on a chamber candidates forum.

In a social media post, independent Kent McTaggart put Mr. Eden on blast for refusing to take the stage with himself and Progressives candidate Heather Bodden last Thursday (20 April).

Mr. McTaggart told Cayman 27 the voters of Savannah deserve to evaluate their three candidates side-by-side.

“It’s a bit disrespectful to the nation in general,” said Mr. McTaggart.”

At the end of the day. Mr. Tony has stepped away from the parties, we don’t know Tony away from the parties really, as far as what he stands on, his platform – other than his religious platform which I have no issue with – but as far as how are we going to move the country forward.”

Mr. McTaggart is challenging Mr. Eden to a debate or Q&A session with all the Savannah candidates before the election.

Mr. Eden indicated he would not participate.

“After almost 25 years of service to the district of Bodden Town and the Cayman Islands, there is not much more I can tell them about myself,” Mr. Eden told Cayman 27 in a text message.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

