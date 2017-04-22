C3 Pure Fibre
Armed bandit robs East End gas station

April 21, 2017
Kevin Morales
An armed thief hits an East End gas station.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday (21 April), a man entered the Rubis gas station on Sea View Road, brandished a firearm and made off with cash from the till, according to an R.C.I.P.S. spokesperson.

The man is described as being of slim to medium build, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He had his face covered, was dressed in all black from the waist up and wore grey or khaki pants.

He ran off across Sea View Road, passing between two buildings directly across from the station.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, the local anonymous tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

