C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News Forums/Debates News Politics

Armed security guards? West Bay West candidates offer surprising answers

April 24, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Should security guards be allowed to carry guns of their own when executing their job duties?

That was one of many questions fielded by Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush and his two challengers, Progressives’ Daphne Orrett and independent Paul Rivers last Friday (21 April) at the Chamber of Commerce’s West Bay West candidates forum.

“There’s so much about crime that guns are not just the element, as far as I’m concerned to deal with it,” said Mr. Bush. “Yes in some instances but not the entire aspect of what is happening, and crime.”

“Many of our police have come from jurisdictions where the gun culture is high, and to murder someone, justifiable or not, in action, in the line of duty or not, is just a simple thing, they’re desensitised to that kind of environment,” said Mr. Rivers.

“They want to create a national coast guard with the assistance, expertise, and funding of the UK,” said Ms. Orrett.

Only one candidate, Mr. Rivers, actually answered the question that was asked. Mr. Rivers said he is against arming security guards.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: