Armoured truck robbery update: Woman quizzed, van confirmed

Police quiz a woman seen in Facebook pictures flaunting wads of cash shortly after Saturday’s (April 8) armoured truck robbery.

The RCIPS, in a brief update on the robbery, says the woman was interviewed and inquiries are continuing.

Yesterday the pictures circulated on social media. Her face is being blurred to protect the identity of the woman who has not been accused of a crime.

Police also confirmed after examination the white Honda CRV abandoned in admiral’s landing was in fact the getaway car in robbery outside the Foster’s Food Fair airport branch.

Police traced the vehicle’s ownership and discovered it was sold by the current registered owner in January. However the transfer was never formalized.

Anyone who believes they may have further information about this vehicle should contact Detective Oremule at 936-8746 or Detective Taylor at 925-2075.

