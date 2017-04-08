C3 Pure Fibre
Bankrupt medical tech giant makes applications in Cayman court

April 7, 2017
Kevin Morales
Grand Court Justice Robin McMillan considered an application for a company whose former founder is alleged to have stolen US $400 million from investors.

China Medical Technologies is a bankrupt medical diagnostics tests company and a registered company in the Cayman Islands.

There was an application to approve fees and formalise terms of a previous order, according to court documents.

There also was a second application to appoint and remove joint official liquidators as the company may be winding up.

