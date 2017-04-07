C3 Pure Fibre
Battle for George Town South, Conolly up for challenge

April 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
George Town South is one of the new single member constituencies, but it’s already garnering national attention by leading the pack with five candidates.

That’s the most candidates in one constituency vying for the seat in the LA.

Political newcomer Barbara Elizabeth Conolly is one of the challengers and she says that she is not intimidated facing four contenders.

She adds she’s pleased to see so many women contesting elections in 2017.

“We have been dominated all the years by men and I think it is time for more women to step forward and be a part of the Legislative Assembly,” Ms Conolly said.

Ms Conolly is facing stiff competition from the CDPs Michael Adam, as well as, Independents Paul Hurlston, Alric Roulstone and Catherine Tyson.

They are competing to get the lion’s share of the 1215 votes up for grabs.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

