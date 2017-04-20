Bodden: ’50 meter pool is coming’

In speaking with Sports Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden earlier today, Cayman 27 learned that Bodden would like to host both the 2019 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships, to which they have already been awarded, as well as the 2019 CARIFTA Swimming Championships.

Bodden goes onto say that the 50 meter pool CIASA has been sorely lacking is in the works and has been agreed upon by Cayman’s leadership, as they would need the pool to host the games.

Bodden says there are no dates in place as of yet, but assures that the pool will be built.

