Bodden Town East candidates weigh in on LGBTQ equality

Bodden Town East candidates weighed in on where they stand on the issue of LGBT equality in Cayman.

At last week’s Chamber of Commerce candidates forum, broadcast live on Cayman 27, moderator Kyle Broadhurst asked candidates to explain their positions on gay rights.

us”

“We have to be sensible, these people are human beings. These people have minds and hearts and there could be gays that I’m looking at right now, as my colleague said, who is gay? How do you know?” said Community affairs minister Osbourne Bodden.

“It’s everyone’s right to choose whatever lifestyle they want,” said independent candidate Dwayne ‘John John’ Seymour. “I am a heterosexual male, I married a woman. All I want is for everybody to give my child an opportunity to reach 18 years old before it’s imposed on them.”

“If that is their lifestyle, we should at least respect that,” said independent candidate Arnold Berry. “Once they are not publicly displaying that behaviour in the front of the world, that is their right to do that once it’s not in a public situation.”

“I do not want for us to be following every dick, tom and harry’s new idea that is the new buzzword, you know, gay and proud or whatever, you know they are trying to force on us,” said CDP affiliated candidate Robert Bodden.

All candidates, save for Minister Bodden, expressed some desire to see the matter put to a referendum.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

