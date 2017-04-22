Bookworms rejoice! Humane Society book sale Saturday

Bargain-hunting bibliophiles, and gluttonous bookworm types can load up on literature at the humane society book loft sale.

Get your fiction fix, or satisfy your sweet tooth for non-fiction this Saturday (22 April), and if it’s steamy romance novels you’re after, who’s to judge?

The sale runs from 9 AM till 4 PM in the main entrance to AL Thompsons.

“The animals would not survive without the money coming in,” said Humane Society Book Loft volunteer Anne Ditby. “We have various ways of raising money, and this is one of them.”

