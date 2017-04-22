C3 Pure Fibre
Bookworms rejoice! Humane Society book sale Saturday

April 21, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Bargain-hunting bibliophiles, and gluttonous bookworm types can load up on literature at the humane society book loft sale.

Get your fiction fix, or satisfy your sweet tooth for non-fiction this Saturday (22 April), and if it’s steamy romance novels you’re after, who’s to judge?

The sale runs from 9 AM till 4 PM in the main entrance to AL Thompsons.

“The animals would not survive without the money coming in,” said Humane Society Book Loft volunteer Anne Ditby. “We have various ways of raising money, and this is one of them.”

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

