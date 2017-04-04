Boxing: Ebanks wins, Panama’s strong performance

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s ‘Fight Night 4’ saw Darial Ebanks defeat Luis Hernandez in a 3-round decision, while Chambria Dalhouse, Eduardo Montalvo and Jason Parchment were all defeated by a strong group of Panamanian boxers.

Montalvo was inserted into the main card as Hopkin Ebanks removed himself from competition, citing an undisclosed illness.

Panama’s 2014 AIBA gold medalist Atheyna Bylon was also successful in a win by unanimous decision over Canada’s Atheyna Bylon.

