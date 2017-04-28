C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Joshua expects win against experienced Klitschko

April 27, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Boxing heavyweight IBF champion Anthony Joshua says he’s confident and ready for what is arguably the toughest fight of his career so far on Saturday ( 29 April), as he prepares to face one of the sport’s all time greats, Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua, 27, said he’s trained hard for the fight against a man who’s been in the sport since the 2012 Olympic champion was born.

Ukrainian Klitschko, 41, said he was obsessed with reclaiming the heavyweight titles he lost against Britain’s Tyson Fury in November 2015 — his first defeat in 11 years. Klitschko has won 64 of his 68 fights.

Britain’s Joshua, making his third defence of the IBF title he won against American Charles Martin last April, has 18 straight knockouts to his record.

