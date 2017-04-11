C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

BREAKING: Getaway vehicle recovered

April 11, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have recovered the white Honda CRV they suspect was used as a getaway vehicle in Saturday’s (8 April) shooting and robbery of an armoured truck.

The vehicle was found abandoned  at the end of Admirals Landing, Red Bay, around 6:30 p.m. Monday (10 April), according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

Police say they strongly believe the abandoned vehicle was the same one used in the robbery, in which bandits made off with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the truck in the parking lot of the Foster’s supermarket airport branch.

The robbers fired multiple rounds during the heist, shooting a security guard twice before making off toward the small roundabout near Mango Tree.

A 51-year-old security guard was shot in the arm and leg. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

A second security guard taken to the hospital was released.

The police are asking members of the public who may have seen the vehicle in the area between 8-10 April to contact detective Collins Oremule at 936-8746 or detective Sergeant Anderson Taylor at 925-3075 with any information.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: