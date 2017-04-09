C3 Pure Fibre
BREAKING: Security guard shot in robbery attempt

April 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A security guard was shot twice and another hospitalised following an armed robbery attempt near the Foster’s Food Fair airport branch location. 

The suspects targeted an armoured car around 7 p.m. Saturday (8 April). 

Two security guards were involved in the incident. One was shot in the arm and leg and both were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, according to an RCIPS press release. 

No arrests have been made and it is not clear if the suspects took anything. 

Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues. They ask anyone with information to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477 (TIPS).

Cayman 27 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as they become available. 

 

 

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

