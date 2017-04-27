BREAKING: Snorkeler dies in North Side waters

A 72-year-old snorkeler dies Wednesday (26 April) in the water off the North Side coast in the vicinity of Sand Point Road.
It marks the fifth water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year.
Police say around 10:45 a.m., 911 received a report that the person was unconscious in the water. Several people assisted in pulling the snorkeler out from the water and performed CPR.
The victim, a visitor to Cayman, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands Hospital.
No other details were provided by police.
