BREAKING: Snorkeler dies in North Side waters

A 72-year-old snorkeler dies Wednesday (26 April) in the water off the North Side coast in the vicinity of Sand Point Road.

It marks the fifth water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year.

Police say around 10:45 a.m., 911 received a report that the person was unconscious in the water. Several people assisted in pulling the snorkeler out from the water and performed CPR.

The victim, a visitor to Cayman, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

No other details were provided by police.

