BT Crash puts two in hospital

April 3, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A crash in Bodden Town caused some difficulty for commuters traveling to and from the East.

Two vehicles crashed along Bodden Town road Sunday night (2 April) where two male drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police a little before 7 p.m. Fire Services and emergency responders were on the scene picking up the pieces while police officers directed traffic along that road.

The police said no arrests were made and the accident is under investigation.

The two men were treated and released from the hospital.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

