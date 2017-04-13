C3 Pure Fibre
BT East express voices to candidates

April 12, 2017
Mario Grey
Bodden Town East constituents will have the opportunity to meet with their candidates on Wednesday night (12 April) at the Bodden town Civic Centre as the Chamber forums continue.

Those looking to cast their votes made their voices heard ahead of the night- forum to express issues such as places for community youth involvement to flourish, implementing an alternative roadway through Bodden Town to handle traffic woes and more visibility from political candidates looking to represent them.

One man Chris Connolly said he wants the next political candidate to secure the future of Bodden Town’s children.

“We gotta spend a little bit more on our children to make this world a better world because that’s where it starts from because it cycles we need a better leadership,” Mr. Connolly said.

Some in the area has expressed a strong liking towards some of the new independent candidates while others have expressed comfort with the current leadership .

Cayman 27's Mario Grey has more.

 

 

