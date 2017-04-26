BT West Speaks

As the race to election day continues., with 61 candidates fighting their way into the 19 seats at the legislative assembly, we turn our focus to residents of Bodden Town West.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter as more.

Overall Bodden Town west may be easy going, quiet and residential, but that similarity stops within the constituency when looking at different neighborhoods like, Northward.

“The only issue I can really see that is facing the northward area is just finance basically, for their homes, because I know a lot of people around here don’t really have the money or the proper jobs to get themselves where they need to be,” said Northward Resident, Edward Frederick.

That’s Edward Fredrick’s take on his community, but down the road in the Beach Bay area, resident Paulette Brennan says people have a hard time just finding her neighborhood

“There is no sign at the end of the road if you are coming from town to say beach bay road, so people will end up in Bodden town, turn back, go to northward all over and then come back over and say where is Beach Bay,” said Paulette Brennan.

Mrs. Brennan says with beach bay tucked away off the main road, it gives those the opportunity to drop off their garbage without going to the landfill.

“And they will dump buckets, bags of garbage in here and you will drive out in the morning and see it out there, they need to stop and there needs to be stricter fines about those things,” said Paulette Brennan.

She wants this to be fixed, as for Mr. Fredrick, having a candidate who lives in the area will make solving these problems easier.

Because they will be able to know and see what’s going on because I don’t expect anybody from George town to really know what’s happening in Bodden town because of the distance, but if somebody is living inside of the district, they can really see what’s going on inside their neighborhood and they can really help out.

This Friday, that’s the 28th of April, Bodden Town West candidates, Maxine Bodden Robinson, Stafford Berry, Gilbert McLean and Chris Saunders, will square off at the Chamber of Commerce Candidate forum at Bodden Town Civic Centre.

