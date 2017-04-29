BTE: Lagging behind

Today’s focus is on Bodden Town East, where we catch up with the Cayman Democratic Party’s Robert Bodden who feels that the constituency is lagging behind as Cayman develops, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports

“If Christopher Columbus came back today he would recognize Bodden Town immediately because there is nothing here, nothing has happened,” said Robert Bodden, a candidate from the Cayman Democratic Party.

That’s how Cayman Democratic Party’s Robert Bodden feels about the lack of development in the Bodden Town East district, he says neglect is holding the people back.

“Here was something that was proposed and built to help the residence in this area, to put food on their table, to have a venue in order to sell their crafts,” said Robert Bodden.

With tourism residences are only around the corner from Coe Wood beach, Mr. Bodden wants people visiting Cayman to have the best experience and that calls for improvements.

“This should be fixed properly, we are a top ten tourist destinations, a tourist comes to use this facility, just the upkeep, I mean if you look around here there is a lot of maintenance that could be done,” said Robert Bodden.

Although the vendors stalls are in the pre-building stages, Mr. Bodden says every day they are not open, they are taking away economic opportunity from the area.

“As far as I see it, it was a lack of political will, it was no help to the people, you basically took away opportunity from them that they would have to take care of themselves,” said CDP’s Robert Bodden.

Mr. Bodden says, with a lack of a dock and channel markers for the local fishermen, this too is taking economic opportunities away from his people.

“These are people who make a living from fishing every single day, we need to give them an opportunity to feed themselves, Bodden Town people are hard decent working people, they were not brought up on handouts,” said CDP’s Robert Bodden.

Mr. Bodden’s solutions includes look in the budget of parks and recreation and allocate the funds to create a brighter future for his constituents.

