C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

BTW: Restoring unity in the community

April 21, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

It’s a common call this campaign, the need for district councils, especially now that districts are divided into smaller constituencies, Bodden Town West Candidate Chris Saunders has joined that call, Philipp Richter reports.
“The reasons we have been having the same issues for the past 20-30 years has been a result of how we approach the issues and what we need to get is more people involved in the process,” said political hopeful, Chris Saunders.

Candidate Chris Saunders wants to give his constituents more say in what happens in Bodden Town West, especially given concerns raised over proposed developments and road changes made without residents consent.

“I would love to see the a local council approving major projects coming within the district as opposed to, oh planning approved this, who is planning, some people read the auditor generals report, there are too many conflicted people sitting on these boards,” said Chris Saunders.

In tucked away areas in the district, like this, people dump their garbage secretly, but with Mr. Saunders says a community council can squash things like.

“Do you honestly think that if we had cameras in place and community and people monitoring it, that someone could have drive  this far with these stuff on a truck,” said Mr. Saunders.

Mr. Saunders says the priority is doing what’s in Bodden Town West’s best interest.

“So its not just about a politician coming and finding a solution, it’s about us coming together and working together to find a solution  and that is why the tagline for my campaign has been, forward, together,” said Mr. Saunders.

Bodden Town West has the second highest amount of registered voters in all three islands, Mr. Saunders faces competition from Gilbert McLean, Stafford Berry and Maxine Bodden Robinson.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: