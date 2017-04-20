Bush defends Christian overtones in CDP manifesto

The CDP is first out the gate with its 37-page manifesto outlining how it intends to address areas of concern in Cayman and rev the engine of economic growth.

But some on social media have taken issue with the document’s religious thrust, a position Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush defends.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath has more.

“Yes, it is the first point in our 15 point core principles, but the manifesto is not all about that it is about many, many other issues,” the CDP leader said taking criticism of his party manifesto head on.

This after coming under fire on social media for its heavy Christian influence, but he says that’s not all to the 37-page document.

“I go on to talk about patriotism, of integrity of values and attitudes,” Mr Bush said.

The CDP leader says even though Christianity is highlighted, all faiths are respected as written in the law.

He said he’s proud of the document and the plans set out, especially for those needing special care.

“Child learning disability, Autism all these things, mental health cases we need to deal with from a community level,” Mr Bush said.

The CDP boss said re-instating the Mortgage Assistance Programme, creating job opportunities and making use of community facilities to teach labour skills to Caymanians are key priorities as well repealing pension changes.

“People are paying their pension and if they have to leave they cannot take it with them, nonsense. Give them their money,” Mr Bush said.

Mr Bush says he is happy revealing his manifesto early in the game.

The Progressives are expected to release their manifesto early next month.

Several Independent candidates have set out plans to release their manifestos in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

