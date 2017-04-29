C3 Pure Fibre
Business Beat: The Fall

April 28, 2017
Philipp Richter
For this week’s Business Beat, we take an inside look at a store that has been in business in Bodden Town since 1955.

Alford Berry is using a shop that had once belonged to his ancestors.

Mr. Berry has used the building as a restaurant and as a craft shop.

Now he uses it to sell antiques to tourists visiting the area, showcasing items from conch shells to stones and wooden signs Mr. Berry creates.

There are also memorabilia of Bodden Town’s history, and the oldest house in the district is just a few meters away as well.

“There was nothing in Bodden Town attracting people, so I decided I would fix the little store and do old antiques for visitors and tourists come down and I look after them and people,” said Alford Berry.

The fall store is located on the corner of Bodden Town road and Gun Square past the Bodden Town Post Office.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

