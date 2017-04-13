Business of Camping

Easter weekend is approaching us, for some retailers on Island, that means big boom for business.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“We ran out from last week and since last night we got a new stock,” said AL Thompson’s Deloris Cameron.

It’s a Cayman tradition, tents pitched on beaches around the country for Easter weekend, a weekend retail stores on island look forward to.

“People are looking for bigger tents, the tents hold bigger families, you know, instead of having different people scattered all over,” said Deloris Cameron.

Al Thompson’s Deloris Cameron says they see an increase in camping supply sales every year, and they plan for this weekend well in advance.

“We go to trade shows to look for all kinds of stuff, including camping gear, so we are always looking for items to entice people to buy more,” said Ms Cameron.

Priced Right’s Derek Lee Pack says people always are looking for more supplies.

“Cause the fact that it is not always that expensive, because we tend to focus on our pricing, they will come back and get a new one or to get another one, or to get a bigger one,” said Priced Right store manager, Derek Lee Pack.

Every year he says they’re looking for new types of camping equipment.

“It’s evolved to be more exciting in terms of having different kinds of floating devices that you pull behind boats or you sit out in the ocean,” said Derek Lee Pack.

Ms. Cameron says she knows very well what people want out of camping.

“It offers comradely, even people who don’t camp visit their friends on the camping sites and they eat and they laugh and they play games and it’s just a cultural thing for Cayman,” said Deloris Cameron.

The tradition isn’t only for Caymanian’s.

“Sometimes even new people coming on island, they tend to get into the whole idea of camping as well,” said Derek Lee Pack.

Much to the delight of retailers.

The R.C.I.P.S would like to remind the community of some precautions for a safe and crime-free holiday:

First, it is important to be vigilant about safety when in or around the water, as the weather can be unpredictable around this time of year and waves and currents can be strong. “Snorkel or swim where you are most familiar,” says Leo Anglin, RCIPS Marine Commander, “but recognize that even in those places the currents might surprise you at this time of year. And please, avoid snorkeling any distance from shore by yourself.”

Some snorkeling and swimming safety reminders are below.

Boating is also a favourite pastime as well during the long holiday weekend, but Jeff Jackson, Deputy Collector of Customs, on behalf of Customs Officers in the Joint Marine Unit, would like to remind the public to be especially vigilant about monitoring weather reports before venturing out. “The weather can change so quickly, catching boaters unawares who have not paid attention to weather predictions throughout the day,” he added, “we all know that there is often a big difference in surface conditions at noon versus 3PM.” The JMU also asks that boaters mind their alcohol consumption; even though no legislation exists in the Cayman Islands regulating boating and drinking, boat captains still have a duty of safety to their passengers.

We encourage boat owners to observe the guidelines during every boat trip.

Finally, the RCIPS would like to raise awareness about the need for extra precautions to guard against property crimes at this time of year, when many people are either off-island or camping. “Many homes are empty during the Easter weekend, providing an opportunity for burglars,” said Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police, “so this is a good time to put as many security measures in place as you can, including having a friend check in on the property. Those in their homes this weekend should not hesitate to call police if they see unfamiliar cars or suspicious individuals loitering in the area.”

Some burglary tips are also included below.

The RCIPS wishes the community of the Cayman Islands a safe and enjoyable Easter holiday.

Snorkeling and Swimming Safety

Snorkel or swim where it is safe and preferably in areas where you are familiar. Always have a “diver’s down flag or buoy” when snorkeling also to alert boaters of your presence in the water. Do not venture close to the edge of the rocky shorelines during rough weather, such as Northwesters or other significant storms; you can be swept off suddenly by high waves.

Rip currents can also quickly take swimmers underwater or out to sea. It is advisable not to go snorkeling or swimming when waves are choppy or there is a significant current in the water.

Signs warning of “strong currents” have been erected in some areas. These should be complied with for everyone’s safety.

We encourage boat owners to observe the following guidelines before every boat trip.

Boating Safety Tips

Always check the weather report/forecast before venturing out to sea.

Fill out Float Plan and file it with the Port Authority prior to departure; notify someone of the intended place of departure and return, including approximate times.

Check Vessel for Fuel, Oil and Water Leaks.

Have required safety equipment such as Life Rafts, Life Ring, Mirror, Flares, Flash light and First Aid Kit.

There must be Life Jackets for each person onboard; non-swimmers and children in particular should be wearing life jackets for the entire journey.

person onboard; and in particular should be wearing life jackets for the entire journey. Specifically during the increase of water activity during Easter boaters should be more vigilant for persons in the water.

Observe all National Conservation and Port Authority Laws

At least two of the following pieces of communication equipment should be on board and in working order for each boating journey:

VHF Radio

Cell Phone

Satellite Phone

GPS Tracking Device.

Burglary and Theft Prevention Tips

Many break-ins are opportunist or spur-of-the-moment and can be avoided by taking a few simple precautions. Home security is the best way to reduce your chances of being burgled.

Basic tips

When you go out, always lock the door and the windows – even if you are not going far.

Window locks, especially on older windows, will help stop people getting in – and remember a burglar is less likely to break in if they have to smash a window.

If you have deadlocks, use them. They make it harder for a thief to get in and out – do not leave the key in an obvious place.

Don’t leave spare keys outside and put keys out of sight within the house.

Use timers for lights and radios if you need to be away from home overnight. This will create the impression someone is in.

Visible burglar alarms, well-lit streets and carefully directed security lighting can put burglars off. But make sure that lights don’t disturb your neighbours and alarms turn off after 20 minutes.

Fences at the back of the house may make this area more secure, but walls and solid fencing may let a thief break in without being seen. A good compromise is chain-link fencing, or trellises with prickly shrubs.

Fitting a ‘spy hole’ allows you to see who is at the door before you open it. Having a door chain means you can open the door just a small way to talk to them if you do not know them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

