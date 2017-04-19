C3 Pure Fibre
Candidate X disqualified

April 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

And then there were 62.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie today formally disqualified one of three candidates facing nomination challenges from the Elections Office.

While there are 62 candidates standing for election, two of those  still face  disqualification in cases are this week.

Chief Justice Smellie maintained a gag order blocking the media from naming the disqualified candidate, who can only be identified as Candidate X.

The candidate  was disqualified on the grounds of a previous dishonesty conviction during the candidate’s younger years, it was noted that although “Candidate x” is rehabilitated, it does not guarantee him/her the right to stand for office.

And it doesn’t matter if it is a spent conviction, a candidate cannot contest public office with a dishonesty conviction.

We reached out to the candidate for comment, no response was received.

Election supervisor Wesley Howell declined to comment.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

