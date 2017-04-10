Candidates named for first Cayman 27 National Debate

The five candidates going toe to toe in the inaugural Cayman 27 National Debate have been named.

North Side independent candidate Justin Ebanks, incumbent independent North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, Progressives North Side candidate Ed Chisholm, East End candidate Isaac Rankin and independent candidate for East End, Arden McLean, are scheduled to participate.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday 18 April at the Arts and Recreation Centre. The public is invited to attend.

Click here for a full list of all six scheduled National Debates, which will be televised live on Cayman 27.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

