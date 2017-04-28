C3 Pure Fibre
Candidates riff on potential pensions exodus

April 27, 2017
Joe Avary
The Chamber’s prediction of a mass exodus of foreign workers due to pensions law changes elicited strong reaction from candidates in Tuesday’s (25 April) national debate.

“I listen to the rhetoric concerning this, and I don’t see any mass exodus coming, this is the lobbyists lobbying again for a free ride at the expense of our people,” said Bodden Town East candidate Robert Bodden, running under the banner of the CDP.

“It is scaremongering to get work permits,” said Newlands candidate and incumbent Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo. “Train the Caymanians, take them into your businesses, employ them in your hotel and you won’t have to worry about what this pension law is going to do to your workforce.”

“If someone was to take this up where they left because they wanted to take their pension, I would block their permit from return,” said Dwayne “John John” Seymour, an independent candidate for Bodden Town East.

“So if there’s going to be an exodus before December 31st 2017, those people were only here to get a paycheck in the first place. And when they leave, adios, because you meant nothing good for these islands,” said Maxine Bodden-Robinson, a Bodden Town West candidate running under the banner of the Progressives.

National debates return Monday, 1 May, featuring up to 5 candidates from George Town.

