The most competitive race of Elections 2017, five candidates are vying for George Town South votes. On tonight’s first Candidate conversation Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sits down with Catherine Tyson.
-
Share This!
Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations – Catherine Tyson
April 12, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Armoured truck robbery update: Woman quizzed, van confirmed
April 12, 2017
News
BT East express voices to candidates
April 12, 2017
News
West Bay North and West, Independent rally
April 12, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.