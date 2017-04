As the May 24 elections approaches, Cayman 27 is helping you get to know the candidates contesting election in your district.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sits down with Bodden Town West hopeful Chris Saunders in this edition of candidate conversations. Look out for more candidate conversations in our newscasts as we continue to cover the issues important to you heading to the May 24th polls.

