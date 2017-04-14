C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations with Daphne Orrett

April 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Contenders in this year’s general election will have to take a stand on the issues facing constituents. Candidate for West Bay West, Daphne Orrett shares her outlook with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

