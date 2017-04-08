C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman 27’s Candidate conversations with David Wight

April 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
In this edition of Candidate Conversations Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sits down with George Town West hopeful David Wight. Look out for more candidate conversations in our newscasts as we continue to cover the issues important to you heading to the May 24th polls.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

