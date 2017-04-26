Cayman athletes abroad

Two groups of athletes from Cayman headed abroad to compete in their respective sports.
Cayman’s under-16 national netball team were recently in Florida competing at this years ‘Under 16 Florida Classic’.
Cayman played two games, first against Camperdown hailing from Jamaica which they lost in a tough game by 2 goals, followed by a second game against NYSA, an under 19 squad from Florida.
The team finished the tournament with a silver medal and an award for outstanding sportsmanship.
The Cayman Islands Hoopsters, an under-12 boys basketball team, played in the ‘Source Hoops Capital Challenge’, a three-day tournament in Tallahassee Florida.
The competition saw four teams in total, including three local teams and the Hoopsters battling it out.
Cayman finished the tournament 0-for-3 in 3rd place.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.