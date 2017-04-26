C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Cayman athletes abroad

April 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Two groups of athletes from Cayman headed abroad to compete in their respective sports.

Cayman’s under-16 national netball team were recently in Florida competing at this years ‘Under 16 Florida Classic’.

Cayman played two games, first against Camperdown hailing from Jamaica which they lost in a tough game by 2 goals, followed by a second game against NYSA, an under 19 squad from Florida.

The team finished the tournament with a silver medal and an award for outstanding sportsmanship.

The Cayman Islands Hoopsters, an under-12 boys basketball team, played in the ‘Source Hoops Capital Challenge’, a three-day tournament in Tallahassee Florida.

The competition saw four teams in total, including three local teams and the Hoopsters battling it out.

Cayman finished the tournament 0-for-3 in 3rd place.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: