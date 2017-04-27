C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman celebrates Intellectual Property Day

April 26, 2017
Mario Grey
Cayman celebrated World Intellectual Property Day for the first time ever on these shores.

With the country now having laws to protect intellectual works, Wednesday (26 April) those looking to copyright brands or other materials had an opportunity to sign up for the protection of their works and to celebrate a milestone in the country’s history.

Trademark examiner at the Intellectual Property Office Candace Westby said she needs people to understand the complexities of the law.

“The law gives us certain things that we have to look for example is your trademark descriptive because when you apply for a trademark you have to apply for it in relation to specific goods or services,”Ms. Westby explained.

Ms. Westby and H.S.M attorney Sophie Davies joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo live at 6.30 to discuss this year’s Intellectual Property Day and the theme for this year is  “Innovations and how they improve lives.”

