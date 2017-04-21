C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Cayman receives 21st century forensics equipment

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

Police spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter said the country now has access to 21st century forensic equipment which will allow for more speed and accuracy in solving gun-related crimes.

The R.C.I.P.S said the Cayman Islands will now serve as a hub for four other British overseas territories including Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands who will now be able to send forensics information to police in Cayman.

Ms. Carpenter said that information will then be passed on to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

“We need to exploit every technical opportunity we have to fight that crime and it is true that as crime becomes transnational it becomes more sophisticated so we need to become more sophisticated as well,” Ms. Carpenter said.

The R.C.I.P.S was chosen by the Foreign & Commonwealth office to serve as a middle passage to other regions for analysis of ballistic data gathered during investigations.

The equipment was funded by the F.C.O’s stabilization funds and the police said there is no cost to the territories over the next four years after which each territory will be responsible to take on some of the cost of the project.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: