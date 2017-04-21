Cayman receives 21st century forensics equipment

Police spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter said the country now has access to 21st century forensic equipment which will allow for more speed and accuracy in solving gun-related crimes.

The R.C.I.P.S said the Cayman Islands will now serve as a hub for four other British overseas territories including Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands who will now be able to send forensics information to police in Cayman.

Ms. Carpenter said that information will then be passed on to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

“We need to exploit every technical opportunity we have to fight that crime and it is true that as crime becomes transnational it becomes more sophisticated so we need to become more sophisticated as well,” Ms. Carpenter said.

The R.C.I.P.S was chosen by the Foreign & Commonwealth office to serve as a middle passage to other regions for analysis of ballistic data gathered during investigations.

The equipment was funded by the F.C.O’s stabilization funds and the police said there is no cost to the territories over the next four years after which each territory will be responsible to take on some of the cost of the project.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

