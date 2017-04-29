Cayman swimmers compete abroad

Members of the Seven Mile Swimmers and Stingray Swim Club attended the Rowdy Cup Invitational in Winter Haven, Florida.

Members of the Camana Bay Aquatic Club competed at the Gulf Coast Swim Team Spring Invitational.

Both meets took place between 21st April through 23rd with 43 swimmers, ages 8 through 17 competing in total.

A notable swimmers performance was Seven Mile Swimmers’ Sierrah Broadbelt who was second overall for high points finishing 1st place in the 50 meter free, setting three national records in 100 and 200 meter free style and the 100 meter backstroke, all in the 8 and under age bracket.

