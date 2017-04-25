C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman to host inaugural Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference

April 24, 2017
Joe Avary
On the heels of the passing of the country’s first National Energy Policy, Cayman is hosting the inaugural Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference, or CTEC. The two-day event will focus on finding solutions for the region’s sustainable energy future.

“There’s a clear opportunity for Cayman to emerge as a regional leader,” said Planning, Lands, and Agriculture minister Kurt Tibbetts. “Us being able to say we have now an adopted the National Energy Policy brings a lot of credence to our place at the table.”

CREA President James Whittaker and Planning minister Kurt Tibbetts field questions from members of the media at Monday’s press event for CTEC.

The country is in transition. Just weeks after Cayman’s first National Energy Policy was unanimously approved in the LA, the question becomes how can we as a country achieve our newly-stated clean energy goals?

Cayman will have a prime seat at that table as it hosts the inaugural Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference next month.

“For us, as spelled out in the National Energy Policy, to really build Cayman as a centre of excellence for renewable energy, to create jobs, to create economic opportunities, to create educational opportunities,and to really add another pillar to the Cayman economy as we transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” said CREA President James Whittaker.

“We believe that it is very important for us to understand and move through this transitional framework to renewable energy,” said Dart’s Pilar Bush.

With a goal of 70% renewable energy by 2037, the transition from fossil fuels to renewable won’t be without its growing pains. However, the cost and reliability of renewable technologies are improving day by day.

“You will find that as time goes on and these energy sources become cheaper, and it is going to happen,” said Mr. Tibbetts. “We will have better ability to adopt those type of energy sources.”

That said, the generators at CUC will still burn diesel for the forseable future, but the country must keep its eyes on the prize.

“You have to have fossil fuel generation and renewable energy generation, but the most important thing is that you’re focusing on transitioning to renewable energy,” said Mr. Whittaker.

Ocean conservationist Fabien Cousteau and billionaire philanthropist Sir Richard Branson – appearing via video link – are among CTEC’s international speakers.

The event takes place at the Kimpton Seafire on 11th and 12th May.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

