Caymanian student gets highest A-level score in world

One Caymanian student is head of the class when it comes to Tourism studies after earning the highest AS-level score in the world for that course.

Derricka Neysmith from Cayman Prep and High school collected her certificate this morning from the Minister of Education Hon. Tara Rivers.

According to school leaders at Cayman Prep her grade in the Cambridge AS travel and tourism course is the highest in the world.

Ms. Neysmith said her achievement reflects her efforts.

“This is actually from a re-sit grade so the first time around I actually got a grade B so I didn’t let that demotivate me instead I worked harder and I did the re-sit and this is the grade I got so I guess it just shows how you have to keep trying,” Miss Neysmith said.

Minister Rivers said with one of Cayman’s very own showing prowess in Tourism education the achievement bodes well with improving the country’s Tourism product.

