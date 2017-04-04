C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s Trip Advisor rankings encouraging D.O.T

April 3, 2017
Mario Grey
Popular travel website Trip Advisor has giving several notable ratings to the Cayman Islands as a world-class destination and the Department of Tourism (D.O.T) is encouraged to increase visitation numbers following the news.

The D.O.T said they will be prepping up to increase visitor numbers during slower tourism seasons as they are anticipating an upsurge of tourists following the consistency amongst ratings.

The Trip Advisor travelers choice represents one of the most recognised ranking systems globally and the Tourism Department said with nearly 200,000 guests coming via cruise arrivals, the visitation has been the best its been for a decade.

In a press release issued to Cayman 27, Tourism Minister the Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said:

”We will continue to implement our long term strategic initiatives to create unique programming to build awareness of our beautiful islands”

The Cayman Islands received third best Caribbean destination, 12th best beach in the world and finished in the top 25 for best destinations in the world with a ranking of 22nd.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

