CDP endorses independents

The Cayman Democratic Party is not running candidates in all constituencies, but is giving support to several independent candidates like Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Austin Harris, Kenneth Bryan, Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine.

Leader of the Cayman Democratic Party, Hon. McKeeva Bush, says it is too expensive to run a full slate of candidates.

But the CDP has enough members in the party to form a government if they are successful, for the continuances that have no CDP candidates, he says the party is creating bonds with independents.

“We believe are capable, they are honest and those are the traits that I looked at, they care about people, care about their communities and I believe those independents that we are talking about, should be elected and if they are elected, we will certainly work with them, of course whoever is elected we will have to work with, but I am trying to form a government,” said the Hon. McKeeva Bush.

The 24th May election is 25 days away.

