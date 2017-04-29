C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

CDP endorses independents

April 28, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Cayman Democratic Party is not running candidates in all constituencies, but is giving support  to several independent candidates like Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Austin Harris, Kenneth Bryan, Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine.

Leader of the Cayman Democratic Party, Hon. McKeeva Bush, says it is too expensive to run a full slate of candidates.
But the CDP has enough members in the party to form a government if they are successful, for the continuances that have no CDP candidates, he says the party is creating bonds with independents.

“We believe are capable, they are honest and those are the traits that I looked at, they care about people, care about their communities and I believe those independents that we are talking about, should be elected and if they are elected, we will certainly work with them, of course whoever is elected we will have to work with, but I am trying to form a government,” said the Hon. McKeeva Bush.

The 24th May election is 25 days away.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: