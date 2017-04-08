CDP goes to town

The CDP’s bandwagon rolled into George Town last night showcasing it’s five candidates contesting seats in the district.

Just over 200 people gathered at the court-house car park to hear the opposition party’s plans for their area, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Making their CDP 2017 debut last night, candidates Mike Adam for George Town South, Jonathan Piercy for George Town West, Tessa Bodden in George Town East, Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden for George Town North and Denniston Tibbetts for Red Bay were all in attendance.

The candidates took to the podium to get the issues that matter to them off their chests.

“Tonight’s event was very good, the candidates speak highly on what their intentions are going forward,” said attendee, Chris Durrant”.

The candidates sounded off on topics from foreclosures to education and employment. For first time candidate and entrepreneur, Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden, would like to see small businesses prosper.

“I am an entrepreneur and I am proud to be an entrepreneur, but the amount of people that are losing their businesses because of the red tape, because of the cost that it actually takes for them to continue with their business is enormous and we cannot afford to let that happen,” said Candidate, Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden.

And she is not the only one who feels this way.

“And we’re seeing in Cayman where small businesses are really struggling, it’s almost depleted right now and small businesses in the country, that’s what they need to build the country, you can’t have small business going down and expect the country to be going up,” said Chris Durrant.

Seven more weeks of campaigning remain until the election in May.

The election is on 24th May 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

