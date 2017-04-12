C3 Pure Fibre
Chamber Candidates Forums: North Side

April 12, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The Chamber Candidates Forums for North Side took place on April 11, 2017 at the Clifton Hunter High School featuring Edward Chisholm, Justin Ebanks and Ezzard Miller.

