Chamber defends pensions exodus numbers

April 24, 2017
Mario Grey
Chamber C.E.O. Wil Pineau defends pension exodus numbers for private sector workers and said its not an act of random calculation.

Mr. Pineau said after consulting with his staff about changes to the pensions law those at the Chamber believe Cayman could see as many as 25-hundred resignations from private sector workers.

Mr. Pineau said if the exodus of private sector employees happens there will be more job opportunities for Caymanians.

He also added the economy could end up losing some of it’s most skilled workers and said the chamber arrived at the anticipated figure after serious consultation.

“What happened is we got feedback from the industry sectors to tell us that they were concerned about the potential impact so it not a number that we just created it’ something that was reported to us and then we just did some calculations based on the certain sectors that would be impacted and that’s how the number was reached,” Mr. Pineau explained.

Mr. Pineau also said with job recruitment costs increasing small businesses could feel some pressure from the early resignations.

