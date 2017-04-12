Chamber forum brings constituents closer to candidates

North Side candidates Ezzard Miller, Justin Ebanks, Jay Ebanks and Edward Chisholm will take the stage Tuesday (11 April) for the second Chamber of Commerce candidates’ forum which will be broadcast by Cayman 27 immediately following this newscast.

East End candidates took part in Monday’s (11 April) first forum and Chamber C.E.O Wil Pineau said the event already has proven beneficial as it exfoliated issues which were not yet discussed.

“I think last night we heard a lot of issues that probably haven’t even been discussed in the campaign you know issues like gambling, whether you would accept a ministerial seat and what would that seat be what areas of responsibility as a candidate that you think you are qualified to take on so I was really pleased with the forum we are looking forward to everyone of the other forums that come up,” Mr. Pineau said.

Tuesday’s Forum will begin at 7 at the Clifton Hunter High School.

