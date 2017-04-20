C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

Chamber posts $25,000 reward for armoured truck robbery info

April 19, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A $25,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the armed robbery of a cash van earlier this month.

The Chamber of Commerce says members pooled the money to offer as a reward to help crack the case.

One suspect was arrested for the robbery which occurred outside Fosters Food Fair Airport branch.

However no charges were laid against him. He is out on police bail.

A security officer was shot twice during the robbery.

The thieves made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the Cayman Crime Stopper tipster line on 800-8477.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: