China, Jamaica visa changes gazetted

April 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government removes Cayman visa requirements for Chinese and Jamaican travelers with US, UK or Canadian visas.

The new changes have been gazetted and follows Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin’s announcement in February to make it easy for Chinese and Jamaicans with visas to the US, UK or Canada to get here.

The changes only apply to those with valid US, UK or Canadian visas and must arrive directly from these countries.

Those visitors will be permitted to enter and remain in Cayman for a period of thirty days.

All other Chinese and Jamaican visitors, including cruise shippers, are required to get a visa unless they are in transit to join a cruise ship crew or a crew member of a commercial airline.

These latest immigration changes follow amendments to the PR point system last month which seek to address the PR application backlog at Immigration.

Processing of those applications are yet to resume.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

