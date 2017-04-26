CIAA meeting lacks attendance from key members

According to a CIAA member, their scheduled meeting this Thursday was never called to order, as it lacked the minimum 20 members to commence.

Specifically, executive committee members such as secretary Barbara Wilson, first executive vice president Cydonie Mothersill, treasurer Paula Erskine and committee chair Jenna Dell-Humphreys were not in attendance.

This was the first scheduled meeting for the CIAA since the IAAF launched their investigation into the association.

The IAAF had recently stepped in lieu of a legal injunction that alleges CIAA executive committee members have not explained discrepancies in the association’s books as well as “recruiting” non-CIAA members for the sole purpose of being re-elected.

The members that were in attendance did have a lively discussion and stayed for over two hours. Emails to the CIAA went unanswered.

