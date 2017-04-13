C3 Pure Fibre
CIRA strike over, CIFA installs ‘zero tolerance’

April 12, 2017
Jordan Armenise
According to a joint press release from CIFA and CIRA, both organizations agreed to increase security including police presence at games and will now operate under a zero tolerance policy.

The release goes onto say any violators of the policy will be reported to both police and the CIFA Disciplinary Committee and will be banned from CIFA matches.

The coach in question from Saturday’s games, Alliance FC’s William Medina, is now suspended indefinitely and his future in the league is pending a ruling from the CIFA Disciplinary Committee.

On Sunday, police arrested Medina on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, he is currently on bail.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

